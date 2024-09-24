GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.450-0.470 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $742.0 million-$744.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.6 million.

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average is $51.60. GitLab has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTLB shares. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on GitLab from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GitLab from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citic Securities started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.05.

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $75,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,825,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,548 shares of company stock valued at $6,759,283 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

