King Luther Capital Management Corp Makes New $219,000 Investment in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,547,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Rentokil Initial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth $3,613,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Rentokil Initial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 313,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 41,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Rentokil Initial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RTO stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.