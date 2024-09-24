Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.4% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JPM opened at $211.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $607.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $225.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

