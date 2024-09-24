AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM opened at $198.80 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $207.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.54 and its 200-day moving average is $188.85.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

