ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325,315 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 49.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 638.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $373.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.95 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Equities analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

ACI Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACIW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

