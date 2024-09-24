AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.16 Million in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 46,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 610.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 968,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,636,000 after purchasing an additional 832,636 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,093,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 146,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.40. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $49.53.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

