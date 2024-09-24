King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $244,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $149.26 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.95 and its 200-day moving average is $141.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

