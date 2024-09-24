Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Sells 186 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.0% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $211.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.64 and its 200 day moving average is $201.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

