King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 292.2% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34,566 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 41.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 90,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,915,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $262.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $263.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.43. The company has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.