King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $238,000 in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $63.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.17.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.