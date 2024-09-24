King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 3,115 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,333,000. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,630,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,617,000 after acquiring an additional 387,465 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,484,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 732.3% in the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 228,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 200,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 54.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 322,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 113,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SVC opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $512.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.33 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.49%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SVC. B. Riley cut their price target on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SVC

About Service Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.