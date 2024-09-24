King Luther Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.42.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $104.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.36 and a 200-day moving average of $94.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.