McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 578,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.2 %

MKC opened at $83.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.53.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKC. Citigroup raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

