Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 60,200 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.35% of Iridium Communications worth $11,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRDM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,079,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 93,450.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 2,656,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,330,000 after buying an additional 214,508 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

Iridium Communications stock opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.43 and a beta of 0.64. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Iridium Communications

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.