Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 68,930 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,930 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 79.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Copart by 98.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 283.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Copart by 477.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Copart

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.