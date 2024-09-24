Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 109.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Twilio were worth $11,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Twilio by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.52.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $632,755.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,891,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $632,755.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,891,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,237 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $238,458.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,137 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,510.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,030 shares of company stock worth $2,677,475 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

