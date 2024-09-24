Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 1,032.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 235,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Flowserve worth $12,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth about $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Flowserve Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:FLS opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.56. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

About Flowserve

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.