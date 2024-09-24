Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 75.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022,642 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $12,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 14,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,510,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 529,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after acquiring an additional 233,458 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MINISO Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

MINISO Group Price Performance

NYSE:MNSO opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.46. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $555.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.274 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

About MINISO Group

(Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.