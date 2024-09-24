Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 176,200 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 473,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $13,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.9% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.2% in the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.90.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -308.70%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.