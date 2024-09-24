TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) by 143.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,256,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740,935 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.05% of TELA Bio worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 107.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 49,204 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of TELA Bio from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on TELA Bio from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Insider Transactions at TELA Bio

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $64,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,443,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Stock Performance

TELA stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.99. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 65.04% and a negative return on equity of 252.57%. The business had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

