Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,870 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 5.25% of Citi Trends worth $9,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after buying an additional 37,107 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 41,964.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,556,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,556,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111,374.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heather L. Plutino purchased 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $49,986.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,210.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 333,699 shares of company stock valued at $6,357,918 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRN. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Citi Trends from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $157.98 million, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 2.39.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $176.55 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 2.92%.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

