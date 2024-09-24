Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Grows Stock Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,183,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561,073 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 4.98% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $14,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 802.5% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

TCMD opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $339.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.62 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

