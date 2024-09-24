Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Bought by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,556,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 609,137 shares during the period. Orthofix Medical accounts for approximately 1.5% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.07% of Orthofix Medical worth $33,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $921,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter worth $40,916,000. Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,740,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the second quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,885 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.05. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $198.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.75 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

