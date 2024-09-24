Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 110,400 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,092,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,400 shares during the period. The Pennant Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $25,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3,805.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 391,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 66.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $168.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

