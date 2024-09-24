Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Increases Stock Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.56% of OrthoPediatrics worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 56.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OrthoPediatrics

In related news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 77,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.06 million, a P/E ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.23.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KIDS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday, September 13th.

OrthoPediatrics Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

