Front Street Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,194 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 6.4% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $33,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Danaher by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.94.

Danaher Trading Up 0.2 %

Danaher stock opened at $273.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $8,229,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.