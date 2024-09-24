Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $12.13 Million Stock Holdings in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 346,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,116 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in J.Jill were worth $12,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JILL. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,120,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in J.Jill in the second quarter worth $791,000. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in J.Jill in the second quarter valued at $1,749,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 40.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.Jill

In other news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 13,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $483,886.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,509,364.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 13,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $483,886.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,509,364.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $36,530.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,538 shares of company stock worth $947,187. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JILL has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on J.Jill from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

J.Jill Stock Down 1.0 %

JILL stock opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47. J.Jill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $40.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.13 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 90.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. J.Jill’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

