Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 601,079 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 601,079 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 44.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.65. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

