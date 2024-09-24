Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Makes New $104,000 Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 6.2% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Global by 5.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.20, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.75. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

PARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.47.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

