Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Decreases Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 562,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Semtech were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,458,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,522,000 after purchasing an additional 131,133 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Semtech by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 2,039,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,075,000 after acquiring an additional 54,267 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,072,000 after acquiring an additional 36,838 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after acquiring an additional 197,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 81,825 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on Semtech from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Semtech from $36.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Semtech had a negative net margin of 107.21% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

