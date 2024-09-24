Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Shares Sold by CVC Management Holdings II Ltd.

CVC Management Holdings II Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,782,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,723,980 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Insurance comprises 23.4% of CVC Management Holdings II Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CVC Management Holdings II Ltd. owned 13.38% of Fidelis Insurance worth $257,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 577,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 297.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.15). Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $547.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIHL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

