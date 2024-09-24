Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NVR by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in NVR by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,791,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NVR by 3,377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in NVR by 89.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,810.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $9,707.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8,859.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8,091.38. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $9,730.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

