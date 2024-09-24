Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,874 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 56.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 148.00%.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

