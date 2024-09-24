Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $70.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $71.20.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

