The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,511,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $109,122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,212,000 after buying an additional 1,756,189 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 194.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,593,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,133 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17,468.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,715,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 169,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $7,134,560.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,724,346 shares in the company, valued at $367,294,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,828,753 shares of company stock worth $67,021,255. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.93.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.81.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

