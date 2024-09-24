Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,860 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.07% of Goosehead Insurance worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 49.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 20.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 7.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GSHD opened at $88.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.35. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $92.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 244.15%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Goosehead Insurance

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $653,748.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 11,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $1,003,189.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,923.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $653,748.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $425,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,798 shares of company stock valued at $4,454,640. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.