iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SCZ stock opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $67.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

