Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 2,953 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBJP. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 21,113 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,172,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of BBJP stock opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

