Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $284.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.51 and a 200-day moving average of $276.50. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $249.84 and a one year high of $298.49.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. Snap-on’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.03%.

Snap-on announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $336,788.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,303.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,804 shares of company stock worth $8,077,390 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

