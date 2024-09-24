Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.64 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwind Capital acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average is $62.93. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $67.39.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

