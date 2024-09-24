Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $98.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.92. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWKS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,068 shares of company stock worth $1,252,490 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

