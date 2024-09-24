Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Baxter International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 20.8% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

Baxter International Price Performance

NYSE BAX opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Further Reading

