Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 322 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,811 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 895 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 2.3% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 69.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock worth $122,233,276. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BBY opened at $97.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.39 and a 200 day moving average of $83.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.41.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

