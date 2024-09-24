Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of EQT by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after buying an additional 11,993,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EQT by 27.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,883,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $737,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,885,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,802 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $75,387,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 33.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,834,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,178,000 after purchasing an additional 966,475 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

EQT Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. EQT’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.