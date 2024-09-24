Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 2,200 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in monday.com were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 72.9% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in monday.com by 373.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 741.7% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Stock Down 0.8 %

MNDY stock opened at $277.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.78 and a 200-day moving average of $227.53. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 731.39, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.32. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $281.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. monday.com had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNDY. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on monday.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Baird R W upgraded monday.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.79.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

