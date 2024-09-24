CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 152,878 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 305,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 837.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 210,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 187,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

