Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,467 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $217,671,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,766,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,541,000 after buying an additional 1,266,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,610,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,007,000 after buying an additional 160,415 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,318,000 after buying an additional 633,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,306,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NRG stock opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $90.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

