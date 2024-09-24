Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 17.0% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BALL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Ball Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $67.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.16. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

