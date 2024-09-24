Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on J. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of J stock opened at $148.34 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.71 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,670.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,516 shares of company stock worth $3,132,273 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.