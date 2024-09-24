Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $621,993,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 352.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,299,000 after buying an additional 2,462,543 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $250,097,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,979,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $151.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $162.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.